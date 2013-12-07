FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Stetson at Central Florida
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 8, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Stetson at Central Florida

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Central Florida has lost two straight following a 3-1 start and will look to bounce back when in-state rival Stetson visits on Saturday. The Knights are coming off a loss to another in-state opponent, falling to Florida Atlantic 75-64 on Tuesday. Coach Donnie Jones identified an emerging weakness for his club after the defeat, telling the Orlando Sentinel, “Second game in a row we’ve seen zone (defense) and we just haven’t done a very good job against it.”

Another struggle for Central Florida has been its proficiency - or lack thereof - at the free-throw line. The Knights rank dead last nationally at 52.9 percent and connected on just 11-of-28 last time out. Stetson finally recorded its first win, snapping a nine-game losing streak with a 56-52 home win over Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT STETSON (1-9): The Hatters scored only 15 points in the second half against Bethune-Cookman, nearly blowing an 18-point halftime advantage and prompting coach Corey Williams to facetiously question their motives. “I (asked) my team, as a joke, ‘Are you guys trying to kill me?'” Williams told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I‘m just so grateful that we pulled this one out and we showed a lot of fortitude, because we could have easily folded.” Willie Green, who leads Stetson with an average of 13.6 points, had a team-high 18 in Tuesday’s win.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (3-3): Jones summed things up simply after the Florida Atlantic loss, saying of the team’s free-throw woes, “You miss 17 free throws, you don’t have much of a chance to win on the road.” Central Florida’s offensive centerpiece, Isaiah Sykes, who shot 61.7 percent from the line last season, has connected at just a 44.1 percent clip this season. Calvin Newell’s 18.2 points per game leads the Knights while Sykes chips in with 16.3 and Tristan Spurlock posts 11.5 to go with a team-high 7.8 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Central Florida is 24-15 all-time against Stetson, winning 13 straight in the series.

2. The Hatters avoided equaling the program’s worst ever start, an 0-10 mark to start 2005-06, by winning last time out

3. Sykes has averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the Knights’ last two matchups against Stetson.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 77, Stetson 60

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.