Preview: Stetson at Central Florida

Central Florida has lost two straight following a 3-1 start and will look to bounce back when in-state rival Stetson visits on Saturday. The Knights are coming off a loss to another in-state opponent, falling to Florida Atlantic 75-64 on Tuesday. Coach Donnie Jones identified an emerging weakness for his club after the defeat, telling the Orlando Sentinel, “Second game in a row we’ve seen zone (defense) and we just haven’t done a very good job against it.”

Another struggle for Central Florida has been its proficiency - or lack thereof - at the free-throw line. The Knights rank dead last nationally at 52.9 percent and connected on just 11-of-28 last time out. Stetson finally recorded its first win, snapping a nine-game losing streak with a 56-52 home win over Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT STETSON (1-9): The Hatters scored only 15 points in the second half against Bethune-Cookman, nearly blowing an 18-point halftime advantage and prompting coach Corey Williams to facetiously question their motives. “I (asked) my team, as a joke, ‘Are you guys trying to kill me?'” Williams told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I‘m just so grateful that we pulled this one out and we showed a lot of fortitude, because we could have easily folded.” Willie Green, who leads Stetson with an average of 13.6 points, had a team-high 18 in Tuesday’s win.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (3-3): Jones summed things up simply after the Florida Atlantic loss, saying of the team’s free-throw woes, “You miss 17 free throws, you don’t have much of a chance to win on the road.” Central Florida’s offensive centerpiece, Isaiah Sykes, who shot 61.7 percent from the line last season, has connected at just a 44.1 percent clip this season. Calvin Newell’s 18.2 points per game leads the Knights while Sykes chips in with 16.3 and Tristan Spurlock posts 11.5 to go with a team-high 7.8 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Central Florida is 24-15 all-time against Stetson, winning 13 straight in the series.

2. The Hatters avoided equaling the program’s worst ever start, an 0-10 mark to start 2005-06, by winning last time out

3. Sykes has averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the Knights’ last two matchups against Stetson.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 77, Stetson 60