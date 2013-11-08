Preview: Stetson at Clemson

Coming off its first losing season in nine years, Clemson looks to turnthings around when it hosts Stetson in its season opener on Friday. TheTigers will be among the youngest squads in the country with noseniors on their roster — the first time that has happened at Clemson since the1995-96 campaign. Tigers coach Brad Brownell will rely on 6-6 juniorforward K.J. McDaniels and a pair of dynamic sophomore guards in Jordan Roperand Adonis Filer to provide desperately needed scoring.

Having fallen out of ACC contention since going 22-12 threeyears ago when they reached the NCAA tourney, the Tigers are picked to finishsecond-to-last in the ACC this season in a preseason poll of conference mediamembers. Brownell looks to make up for the lack of quality in his startinglineup by going to his bench often in order to keep his team aggressive as ittries to emulate the success of Clemson’s football program. “It wasn’t thatlong ago that [Clemson] football wasn’t a top-10 team,” Brownwell said.“I think change can have a positive impact in the program.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT STETSON (2012-13: 15-16,11-7 Atlantic Sun): The Hatters have a new head coachin former Florida State assistant Corey Williams, who has never led an NCAA program before. Stetson finished third in the Atlantic Sun Conference last seasonand reached the league tournament semifinals for the first time in six yearsunder former head coach Casey Alexander. Gone also for the Hatters are three oftheir top four scorers from a season ago, leaving senior guard Aaron Graham as the leading man this season after averaging 11.2 points off the bench in 2012-13.

ABOUT CLEMSON (2012-13: 13-18, 5-13ACC): The Tigers were last in the ACCin scoring last season, ranking 300th in the country in points per game at 61.5,and were 11th of 12 ACC teams in shooting percentage. Despite having threereturning starters, the only one who averaged more than 10points in 2012-13 was McDaniels (10.9). The Tigers are hoping that 6-7 redshirt freshman forward Jaron Blossomgame will live up to his high schoolhype after missing last season with a broken leg.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson has won 28 straight seasonopeners, and 40 of the last 41 overall.

2. Stetson has nine new players in itsoverhauled roster.

3. Clemson is 6-0 all time againstStetson, but the two have not met since the 1998-99 season.

PREDICTION: Clemson 73, Stetson 67