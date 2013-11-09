Clemson 71, Stetson 51: K.J. McDaniels scored a game-high 20points and the host Tigers cruised to their 29th straight season-opening win ina blowout of the Hatters.

Clemson, which ranked last in the Athletic Coast Conferencein scoring last season, shot 17-for-33 from the floor in the first half totake a commanding 46-15 halftime lead. McDaniels finished 8-for-13 shooting whileDemarcus Harrison came off the bench for 10 points.

The Hatters shot only 5-for-24 inthe first half, including 2-of-11 from beyond the arc, and finished with 14 turnovers to stumble badly in headcoach Corey Williams’ debut. Senior guard Aaron Graham, who scored Stetson‘sfirst 10 points, led the Hatters with 11 points.

McDaniels opened the game with three straight 3-pointersto set the tone for the Tigers, who made 10-of-23 from 3-point range. Graham’s jumperpulled Stetson within 13-10 before Clemson took command with a 33-5 run overthe final 14:22 of the first half to put the game away.

Stetson outscored Clemson 36-25 in the second half butcould not pull closer than 16 points in the final minutes. Raymone Andrewsscored all 10 of his points in the second half for the Hatters, who fell to 0-7all-time against Clemson.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McDaniels surpassed his previous career high of 17 points. ... The Tigers outrebounded the Hatters, 39-31. ... Clemson had four blocked shots, including two by forward Josh Smith.