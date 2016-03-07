Florida Gulf Coast 80, Stetson 78 (OT)

Zach Johnson blocked a shot with four seconds left in overtime, sealing Florida Gulf Coast’s 80-78 win over Stetson in the final of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament Sunday in Fort Myers, Fla.

The fourth-seeded Eagles captured the conference’s berth in the NCAA Tournament. Had seventh-seeded Stetson won, league regular-season champion North Florida would have gone to the NCAAs because the Hatters are ineligible due to academic issues.

The Eagles jumped in front by five points late in the second half by scoring 10 consecutive points. The Hatters caught up thanks to 3-pointers by Grant Lozoya and Leo Goodman in the last 2 1/2 minutes. Derick Newton made one of two foul shots with 25 seconds left in regulation to tie the score.

In overtime, Johnson’s layup with 22 seconds to go gave Florida Gulf Coast a three-point edge, but Stetson’s Divine Myles sank a layup with 11 seconds left to cut the margin to one.

Johnson hit one of two foul shots with 10 seconds remaining, setting up his game-clinching block.

Antravious Simmons topped Florida Gulf Coast (20-13) with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Johnson added 19 points. Marc-Eddy Norelia contributed 16 points, and Christian Terrell had 15.

The Hatters (12-22) got 22 points from Newton and 11 apiece from Myles and Lozoya.