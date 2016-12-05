Preview: Stetson at Iowa

Iowa looks to end a four-game losing skid when it hosts Stetson on Monday. The Hawkeyes have dropped five of their last six games, including a disappointing 98-89 setback to Omaha on Saturday, to fall to 3-5 for the first time in seven years; they hope to get back on track by beating an Atlantic Sun opponent for the fourth consecutive time since 2007-08.

Iowa has surrendered 85 points per game, including 91 during its slide, and strives to slow down a high-flying Stetson attack, which has put up 98 or more points three times this season. "We need to get some things figured out," Iowa's leading scorer Peter Jok told reporters. "In practice we're energized and play really good defense but once the lights go on I don't know what it is." The struggling Hawkeyes have dropped nine of their last 13 regular-season games, including four contests in Iowa City, and they hope to avoid their first five-game slide in five years. Stetson cruised past Florida College 101-69 on Saturday and hopes to snap a three-game road losing streak by pulling off the upset in the first-ever meeting with Iowa.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT STETSON (4-5): Junior guard Luke Doyle led the Mad Hatters with a season high-tying 21 points while Derick Newton and Divine Myles added 14 each in the win over Florida College. Leo Goodman scored a season-high 12 points and Angel Rivera dished out a personal-best 13 assists to move into eighth place on Stetson's all-time list with 325. "It was good to see the ball go in the basket," Stetson coach Corey Williams told reporters. "This does a lot for your psyche … and to score 100 points reminds us that we can score the basketball."

ABOUT IOWA (3-5): Jok, who is ranked third nationally in scoring (25.0), led the Hawkeyes with 33 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to Omaha to register his second career double-double. Jordan Bohannon drilled six 3-pointers en route to 20 points while Cordell Pemsl added 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor before suffering a bruised right knee, but the freshman forward is expected to play on Monday. Tyler Cook, who is averaging 13.7 points per game, missed his second straight contest with a fractured finger and is expected to be sidelined for another three weeks.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa is ranked 337th nationally in scoring defense.

2. Jok has scored 30 or more points three times this season, Iowa is 0-3 in those contests.

3. The Hawkeyes have won 40 of their last 43 non-conference home games.

PREDICTION: Iowa 88, Stetson 81