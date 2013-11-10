Preview: Stetson at Notre Dame

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey embraced the fact his team didn’t open the season with a dominating victory, although the No. 22 Fighting Irish could get that chance Sunday when they host Stetson. Notre Dame established a 16-point lead on Miami (Ohio) a little over 11 minutes into Friday’s contest, but was unable to build on that margin the rest of the game in a 74-62 home victory. “It was good for us, because it was a hard game. ... I love that it wasn’t easy for us,” Brey said.

The Fighting Irish – who were among the Big East leaders in assists and 3-point shooting last season – continued to flourish in those areas in their first game as a member of the ACC, registering assists on 21 of their 26 field goals and shooting 10-of-21 beyond the arc. The Hatters look to build upon a surprising finish in the Atlantic Sun Conference, but lost three of their top four scorers from a season ago. Stetson trailed by 31 points at halftime in Friday’s 71-51 loss at Clemson, unable to mount a challenge in Corey Williams’ coaching debut.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT STETSON (0-1): Williams was encouraged by his team’s early play, but 11 first-half turnovers contributed to a 33-5 run that buried the Hatters. “We started pretty good in the first half, but then all of the sudden we had that ‘deer in the headlights’ look,” Williams said. “We lost our momentum and Clemson was able to take advantage of that.” Stetson only turned the ball over three times in the second half, but did not help its cause by shooting 34.7 percent and connecting on six of its 21 3-point attempts.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (1-0): Jerian Grant lived to his preseason billing as an All-ACC first-team selection against Miami (Ohio), shooting 5-of-8 beyond the arc on his way to scoring a career-high 26 points. ”When he’s shooting like that, you’ve got to get him the ball. All you have to do is get back on defense,” fellow senior guard Eric Atkins said. Forward Cam Biedscheid, who emerged as a regular contributor off the bench in his freshman year, will not play this season after opting to redshirt.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame has won its last 50 games in November and is 47-0 at home in the month under Brey.

2. Stetson opens the season with five straight road games and a neutral-site contest against Wagner before it hosts Davidson on Nov. 30.

3. The Fighting Irish are 118-9 over their last 127 home games.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 78, Stetson 56