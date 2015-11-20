Preview: Stetson at West Virginia

A pair of high-powered offenses should keep this non-conference matchup entertaining, when No. 22 West Virgina hosts Stetson on Friday in the Las Vegas Invitational. The Mountaineers are averaging 96.5 points in a pair of wins, while Stetson has averaged 89 in two losses.

The game features three players averaging double-doubles in West Virginia’s 6-9 junior forward Devin Williams (18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds) and 6-7 senior forward Jonathan Holton (13 points, 12 rebounds), as well as Stetson’s 6-7 junior guard Brian Pegg (12.5 points, 13.5 rebounds). “Devin was Devin; he went and got it for us,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins told reporters after his team’s latest victory.“I thought Jon rebounded for us ... Jon’s a key, and Jon was more active today than he has been. He needs to be active.” Jevon Carter, a 6-2 sophomore guard, has averaged 21.5 points for West Virginia during wins over Northern Kentucky and James Madison. Pegg is shooting 63 percent from the floor for a Stetson team that shoots 51.1 percent from the field.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports

ABOUT STETSON (0-2): Sophomore guard Divine Myles (14 points per game) had a season-high 22 points against The Citadel on Tuesday and leads four teammates averaging at least 11.5 points. Junior guard Cameron Harvey (13 points), Pegg, 6-7 freshman forward Derick Newton (12) and 6-5 sophomore reserve guard Luke Doyle (11.5) pace a balanced attack. The Hatters missed three shots during the final 10 seconds of a 94-93 loss to The Citadel.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (2-0): Sophomore guard Daxter Miles Jr. (15 points per game) is a key contributor for a deep Mountaineers team. “You have to play against a wave of players. They just keep bringing them off of the bench,” James Madison coach Matt Brady said of a West Virginia team that had nine players play at least 11 minutes. “They clearly wore us down.” West Virginia holds a plus-16 rebounding edge over its two opponents.

TIP-INS

1. The Hatters, who have lost 17 of their last 18 road games, have one home game on their seven-game November schedule.

2. Stetson is one of eight Division I teams without a senior on its roster.

3. The teams are meeting for the third time, the first since 1983 when Stetson avenged a loss from the previous year.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 88, Stetson 80