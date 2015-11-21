West Virginia 102, Stetson 62

West Virginia overcame a lethargic start and dominated Stetson in the paint thanks to forwards Devin Williams and Elijah Macon in the Mountaineers’ 103-62 victory Friday night in Morgantown, W. Va.

Williams produced 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double, and Macon scored a career-high 18 points.

Guard Jaysean Paige pitched in 19 points and guard Daxter Miles Jr. added 13 for West Virginia (3-0), which sank only 5-of-21 from 3-point range but manhandled the Hatters inside.

Guard Leo Goodman’s 14 points paced Stetson (0-3), which was outscored 60-22 in the lane, outrebounded 50-29 and held to 31-percent shooting.

A topsy-turvy first half found West Virginia trailing by eight before scoring 27 points in the final 6:54 to pull ahead 51-35. Virtually unstoppable around the basket, Williams 16 points and seven rebounds by halftime.

The foul-plagued Hatters put West Virginia in the bonus before the game’s first media timeout and saw reserve forward Drew Romich foul out 4:58 before halftime.