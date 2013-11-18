Preview: Stillman at Alabama

Alabama looks to start the NIT Season Tip-Off on a high note when it hosts Division II Stillman in a cross-town clash Monday. The Crimson Tide seek to get above .500 for the first time this season after splitting their first two games with Big 12 foes Oklahoma and Texas Tech. It’s the first official meeting between the teams, though the Crimson Tide edged the Tigers 76-68 in an exhibition before last season.

The Crimson Tide have been known for their defensive prowess during coach Anthony Grant’s tenure but have not excelled at that end of the floor thus far this season. They’re allowing opponents to average 73 points and shoot 45.9 percent, well above last season’s marks. Georgia State and McNeese State will play in the other game of the four-team pod with the winners and losers of the two contests matching up Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT STILLMAN (1-2): The Tigers have enjoyed success under sixth-year coach Michael Grant, but they haven’t fared well against in-state competition so far this season. Their victory over Alabama-Huntsville was sandwiched around losses to North Alabama and West Alabama. Markeith Madison leads the Tigers with 19.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and Justin Harris (13.3), Jeffery Wherry (12.3) and Stanley Magee (12.3) also average double-digit scoring.

ABOUT ALABAMA (1-1): The Crimson Tide are led by guard Trevor Releford, whose 1,340 career points rank 20th all-time at Alabama. Releford poured in 29 in Thursday’s 76-64 win over Texas Tech and leads the team at a clip of 20.5 points per game. Retin Obasohan (14.5) and junior college transfer Algie Key (11) also average double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Obasohan has matched or set a career high for points in each of Alabama’s first two games, including a personal-best 15 points versus Texas Tech.

2. Alabama has won seven consecutive games in regular-season tournament play.

3. Stillman has made five or more 3-pointers in 36 consecutive games dating to the 2011-12 season.

PREDICTION: Alabama 91, Stillman 72