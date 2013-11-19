(Updated: CORRECTS 3’s to 3s in notes)

Alabama 102, Stillman 65: Levi Randolph scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half to lead six Alabama players in double figures as the host Crimson Tide routed the cross-town rival Tigers in the opening round of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Retin Obasohan matched a career high with 15 points for Alabama (2-1), which will face Georgia State in the second round on Tuesday. Nick Jacobs scored 13, Trevor Releford and Algie Key added 12 apiece, and Carl Engstrom contributed 11 for the Crimson Tide, which topped the 100-point mark for the first time since 2005.

Daniel Bryant scored 17 to lead Stillman (1-3), which will take on McNeese State in the second round. Stanley Magee added 12 and Justin Harris chipped in 10 off the bench for the NCAA Division II Tigers.

The Tigers held their own for the first nine-plus minutes before Randolph scored five points in a 15-second span to spark a 7-0 run as Alabama pushed the lead to double digits. Randolph hit a 3-pointer and fed Carl Engstrom for a layup as the Crimson Tide spread their margin to 52-36 at halftime.

Stillman scored the first five points of the second half to get within 11, but it was never that close again. Alabama reeled off a 21-0 run while holding the Tigers scoreless for more than six minutes and cruised the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Obasohan has matched or set a career high for points in each of Alabama’s three games. … The Crimson Tide have won eight consecutive games in regular-season tournament play. … Stillman went 13-for-41 from 3-point range and has made at least five 3s in 37 consecutive games dating to the 2011-12 season.

