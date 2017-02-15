Preview: St. John's at Butler

(Updated: Correcting Fowler's first name in ABOUT BUTLER)

No. 25 Butler is picking a bad time to go into a slump, but Wednesday's home meeting with St. John's offers it a chance to get back on track. The game also presents an opportunity for the Bulldogs to avenge a three-point loss to the Red Storm in late December.

The Bulldogs led that contest by seven points with under eight minutes remaining before Shamorie Ponds (26 points) rallied the Red Storm to the upset victory in both teams' Big East opener. Butler coach Chris Holtmann said his team had an "immature approach" and that they "weren't nearly tough enough" that night, but things aren't exactly going smoothly for his squad of late either. The team won seven of eight following the loss to St. John's, but the last four games have featured three losses - including a six-point setback at Providence last weekend. The Red Storm have alternated losses and wins in eight straight contests and are seeking back-to-back victories for the first time since they followed up the triumph Butler with a win at DePaul on Jan. 1.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT ST. JOHN'S (12-14, 6-7 Big East): The Red Storm topped visiting Seton Hall by eight on Saturday as Ponds and Marcus LoVett combined for 36 points while Tariq Owens notched 10, 12 rebounds and four blocks. LoVett has made at least half of his shots in five of the last six games, while Ponds enters this one having scored at least 15 points in five straight contests. Bashir Ahmed has registered double-digit point totals in 10 consecutive games to raise his scoring average to 13.1, ranking third on the team behind LoVett (17.3) and Ponds (17.2).

ABOUT BUTLER (19-6, 8-5): The Bulldogs allowed 48 second-half points against Providence to spoil a two-point halftime advantage, and the team also wasted a career-high 19-point effort from Nate Fowler. The sophomore center, who had totaled 11 points in his previous six games, made 7-of-9 overall shots and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc to pick up the slack for Kamar Baldwin (2-of-8), Andrew Chrabascz (3-of-9) and Avery Woodson (1-of-4). Leading scorer Kelan Martin also struggled with eight points on 3-of-11 shooting, and the junior forward is desperate for a good performance after failing to reach his current scoring average (15.4) in 11 of the last 13 games.

TIP-INS

1. The top five scorers for St. John's all have made at least 28 3-pointers, while the rest of the team has combined for 10.

2. Butler has played eight straight games decided by single digits.

3. Over the last five games, Ahmed is 12-of-12 from the foul line. Prior to that, he was a 66.3 percent free-throw shooter.

PREDICTION: Butler 66, St. John's 64