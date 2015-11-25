FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

St. John's 100, Chaminade 93

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

St. John’s 100, Chaminade 93

Federico Mussini scored a career-high 24 points top help St. John’s snap a two-game skid with a 100-93 victory over Chaminade in the Maui Invitational seventh-place game at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Mussini, a freshman guard, has logged six straight double-digit scoring games to begin his college career and is averaging a team-high 17.3 points.

Red Storm redshirt junior forward Christian Jones had 17 points and 11 rebounds, sophomore forward Amar Alibegovic finished with a career-high 17 points, and graduate student guard/forward Durand Johnson added 18 points and four steals.

St. John’s (4-2) had lost back-to-back games against No. 19 Vanderbilt and No. 13 Indiana.

Silverswords junior guard Kiran Shastri scored a team-high 19 points, senior guard Kevin Hu added 17, and senior guard James Harper and junior guard Sam Daly each had 15.

Chaminade (0-3) has suffered its losses by an average margin of 23.7 points.

Mussini scored 19 in the opening period as the Red Storm took a 59-42 lead at halftime.

The Silverswords pulled within five points with 11 seconds to play, but couldn’t come any closer.

