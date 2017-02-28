Considering its 5-1 start in Big East play, even the most pessimistic Creighton fan likely could not have imagined a scenario in which the Bluejays would have to sweat out a .500 finish. Creighton will try to guarantee itself a winning record in conference action Tuesday when it attempts to end a two-game slide against St. John's in its home finale.

The Bluejays suffered only one loss - a home setback against then-No. 1 Villanova on New Year's Eve - en route to their school-record 18-1 start overall. The season took a turn for the worse in the last win over that stretch - a Jan. 16 victory over Xavier when point guard Maurice Watson Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL injury - and Creighton hasn't been the same since, losing five of nine without its senior floor general. The Bluejays lost for the third time in four outings Saturday at second-ranked Villanova to fall 4 1/2 games back of the Wildcats, leaving themselves only one game ahead of four teams vying for the third seed in the upcoming Big East tournament. The Red Storm haven't won consecutive games since Creighton stopped their three-game winning streak on Jan. 4 - a trend that does not bode well for their quest to reach the breakeven mark in conference play after downing Georgetown 86-80 over the weekend.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT ST. JOHN'S (13-16, 7-9 Big East): Leading scorer Shamorie Ponds (17.3 points) scored 24 points Saturday to become only the third freshman in school history to eclipse the 500-point mark in a season, joining D'Angelo Harrison (544, 2011-12) and Erick Barkley (500, 1998-99) in that exclusive club. Key reserve Federico Mussini (eight points per game) provided 16 points off the bench against the Hoyas - two games after tying a season high with 20 against Marquette - while Bashir Ahmed matched his fellow backcourt mate's output for his 13th straight double-figure scoring effort. During Big East play only, freshman Marcus LoVett ranks third in steals (1.8) as well as fifth in scoring (17.1 points), assists (3.8) and free-throw percentage (82.9).

ABOUT CREIGHTON (22-7, 9-7): Marcus Foster (18.8 points) took over the conference scoring lead with 25 points against Villanova and has tallied at least 23 points in three of his last four outings - a stretch during which he is shooting 50.7 percent from the field. Freshman center Justin Patton (13.3), who scored a career-high 25 in the first meeting against the Red Storm, continues to rank fourth in Division I in field-goal percentage (69.3) but is coming off a career-low four point performance Saturday. Zach Hanson scored 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting in his best outing since missing 15 games with an ankle injury, and the senior center is responsible for 17 of the team's 23 bench points over the last two contests.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton has won five of the last seven meetings to even the all-time series at 7-7.

2. St. John's has yielded at least nine 3-pointers in every game during its three-game road losing streak. In their last two such losses, the Red Storm allowed Butler and Marquette to shoot a combined 25-of-50 beyond the arc.

3. Foster, who finished with a season-high eight assists Saturday, has 37 assists since Watson's departure after dishing out 32 over his first 20 contests.

PREDICTION: Creighton 84, St. John's 77