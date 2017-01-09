Preview: St. John's at Georgetown

With four straight losses, Georgetown hopes to get a much-needed win Monday against visiting St. John's. The Big East clash features two of the better scoring tandems in the conference, even if the offensive stars haven't been able to produce many wins.

Rodney Pryor and L.J. Peak average 34.5 points between them and each shoots a good percentage from beyond the arc. Georgetown is a good 3-point shooting team overall, as is St. John's, which is led offensively by Marcus LoVett (18.1 points) and Shamorie Ponds (17.8). The Red Storm have lost back-to-back contests following an impressive three-game winning streak, while the Hoyas' four-game skid has included some tough defeats. Georgetown won last season's two meetings by a combined 45 points, although St. John's clearly is a better team this campaign.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT ST. JOHN'S (8-9, 2-2 Big East): The Red Storm got a career-high 32 points from LoVett in their recent loss to Xavier, while Ponds added 21, seven rebounds and five assists. LoVett has averaged 25.7 points in his last three games and is 10-of-17 from 3-point range over that stretch. The Red Storm could use more help from their reserves after the bench shot a collective 5-of-19 versus Xavier.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (8-8, 0-4): The Hoyas fell to Butler in overtime their last time out, as Pryor - who averages 18.6 points - was held scoreless on 0-of-8 shooting. He is 6-of-26 from the field over the last two games after shooting at least 50 percent in eight of his previous nine contests. Peak, who led the squad with 21 points versus the Bulldogs, is averaging 15.9 but hopes for more consistency after scoring four, 21, six and 21 points in his last four games, respectively.

TIP-INS

1. This is the 106th meeting between the teams, with St. John's leading the series 55-50.

2. Georgetown C Jessie Govan averages 9.5 points but has totaled 12 in his last three games.

3. St. John's G Bashir Ahmed was 6-of-25 shooting in his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 66, St. John's 63