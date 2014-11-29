Gonzaga tops St. John’s

NEW YORK -- The Gonzaga Bulldogs showed their depth Friday night with five players scoring in double figures in a 73-66 win over the St. John’s Red Storm in the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game at Madison Square Garden.

Freshman forward Domantas Sabonis became the fifth Gonzaga player in six games to lead the team in scoring. The son of former NBA Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis had 14 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.

Senior guard Gary Bell Jr. added 13 points for No. 10 Gonzaga (6-0). Senior guard Byron Wesley had 12 and guard Kevin Pangos contributed 11 points and nine assists. Center Przemek Karnowski added 10 points.

Through six games, the Bulldogs have five players averaging double figures and three getting more than five points per game. The Gonzaga bench outscored the Red Storm’s subs 19-3.

Pangos was named the tournament MVP. He had 33 points, 15 assists and only four turnovers in the two games against Georgia and St. John‘s.

“It was an honor, but you could kind of pick anyone on the team,” Pangos said of winning the trophy. “The first game it was (Kyle) Wiltjer. This game, Domantas (Sabonis), Gary (Bell), everyone made great plays.”

Phil Greene IV led St. John’s (4-1) with 20 points and guard Rysheed Jordan had 18 points before fouling out.

Greene, a 6-foot-2 guard, knocked down two 3-pointers 57 seconds apart to bring St. John’s within 69-66 with 59 seconds left, but senior guard DeAngelo Harrison was called for an offensive foul as the Red Storm was seeking to tie the score with 15 seconds to play. Pangos made both free throws to preserve the win.

“My job was to play,” Harrison said. “The whistle didn’t go my way. It was a great play in the game and you just have to move on.”

The Red Storm, playing in front of a pro-St. John’s crowd, got it to 62-57 with 3:20 to play without its two big men -- 6-9 center Chris Obekpa and 6-6 forward Sir’ Dominic Pointer -- fouled out.

That created open lanes for the Bulldogs. Byron Wesley took advantage, scoring on a runner to move the Bulldogs’ lead to 64-57 with 3:09 remaining.

Greene’s jumper brought the Red Storm to within 40-37 with 15:58 to play before Gonzaga used an 11-0 run to push its lead to 51-37 with 12:00 left. Bell scored six points in the run.

The Red Storm missed six shots from the floor and turned the ball over four times in the sequence.

”I know we did some good things and so I was pleased with their (St. John‘s) fight back,“ Red Storm coach Steve Lavin said. ”Coming back from 15 down with a degree of foul trouble that we had going against a Top 10 team in the country ... but we expect to win.

“So the disappointment is that we didn’t finish it off and ultimately win a championship here tonight.”

Gonzaga led 33-28 at the half despite 13 points from Jordan.

The Bulldogs received a spark off their bench in the first half from Sabonis, who had eight points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

Sabonis’ dunk gave the Bulldogs a 27-20 cushion with 3:59 left in the half. After St. John’s cut it to 29-26, he converted two free throws to move the Gonzaga lead to 31-26 with 2:12 remaining.

”He (Sabonis) is basically a starter,“ Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. ”It’s nice to have somebody like that. That’s why we play him at the end of games.

“He’s a great rebounder. He’s got great hands and the best thing he has is, he’s got a motor. Ant that’s always such a gift to have as a player. You never question his effort.”

NOTES: Gonzaga G Kevin Pangos went 118 minutes into the season before committing his first turnover against Georgia in the semifinals of the NIT Season Tip-Off. ... The Bulldogs have had four different leading scorers in its first five games. ... This was the third meeting between the schools since 2000. ... The Red Storm were looking for their first in-season tournament title since winning the 2010 Great Alaska Shootout but failed to get it.