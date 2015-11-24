No. 13 Indiana 83, St. John’s 73

Yogi Farrell scored 22 points and dished out eight assists to power No. 13 Indiana to a 83-73 victory over St. John’s in consolation bracket play in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Farrell, a senior guard, has reached double figures in each of the Hoosiers’ five games this year.

Freshman center Thomas Bryant had 19 points and junior forward Troy Williams, who had a team-high 16 points in Monday’s loss to Wake Forest in the tournament’s first round, finished with seven points and nine rebounds for Indiana (4-1), which shot 57.7 percent (30-of-52).

Sophomore guard James Blackmon contributed 12 points but gave the ball away four times for the Hoosiers, who won despite committing 16 turnovers.

St. John’s (3-2) has lost back-to-back games after opening the year undefeated.

Red Storm graduate student guard/forward Ron Mvouika paced his team with 17 points while freshman guard Federico Mussini added 17.

St. John’s shot 43.6 percent (24-of-55) and missed nine free throws (18-of-27).

The Hoosiers led 42-31 at halftime and held a double-digit lead for most of the second half.