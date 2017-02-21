Preview: St. John's at Marquette

All eyes will be on Markus Howard to see what he can do for an encore when Marquette battles visiting St. John's on Tuesday in a Big East game. Howard set the school's single-game scoring record for a freshman with 34 points in the Golden Eagles' 83-61 victory Saturday against Xavier.

Howard also tied the school record for 3-pointers in a game with nine while playing with a new starting lineup for the Golden Eagles, who need to close strongly to have any chance at reaching the NCAA Tournament. "We knew this was a must win game, so we came with the mindset that we were going to have to fight," the Chandler, Ariz., native told the media. "My teammates were really fueling me." It will be interesting to see if the Golden Eagles stick with this lineup as it resulted in reduced playing time for seniors Luke Fischer and Katin Reinhardt, who combined for seven points in 31 minutes. The Red Storm, who snapped a three-game losing streak to Marquette with an 86-72 victory to open February, need to tighten up their defense after allowing 110 points - three shy of the school record - to No. 22 Butler on Wednesday.

ABOUT ST. JOHN'S (12-15, 6-8 Big East): Perhaps it was the product of the game being a blow out, but Federico Mussini played more than 30 minutes for the first time this season against Butler. The sophomore, who averaged 17.5 minutes in the 12 Big East games he played, scored 20 points to reach double figures for only the second time since Christmas. Freshmen Shamorie Ponds and Marcus LoVett continue to reside in the top 10 in the Big East in scoring with 17.2 points per game apiece for the Red Storm, who alternated wins and losses since falling to No. 2 Villanova on Jan. 14.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (16-10, 7-7): Andrew Rowsey is enduring a wild ride in his first season with the Golden Eagles as his playing time and production ebbs and flows. The 5-10 junior, who averaged better than 19 points in his two seasons at UNC Asheville, was part of the starting lineup against Xavier and produced 18 points and seven assists only two games after being held scoreless for the fourth time this season. Duane Wilson, Matt Heldt and Sam Hauser comprised the remainder of the starting lineup as Haanif Cheatham, who had 15 points and eight rebounds, was relegated to a reserve role.

TIP-INS

1. Howard eclipsed the 32 points scored last season by freshman Henry Ellenson while tying the mark for 3-pointers set in 1990 by Mark Anglavar, who was in attendance Saturday as Marquette celebrated 100 years of basketball.

2. The 30th meeting serves as a celebration of Al McGuire, who played at St. John's (1948-51) before winning a national title in 1977 as coach of Marquette, which leads the series 18-11.

3. Marquette is listed as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament, according to the latest projections by ESPN.

PREDICTION: Marquette 89, St. John's 76