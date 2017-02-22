Marquette rely on 3-pointers to sink St. John's

Marquette kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive Tuesday night, hitting 12 of 24 3-point attempts in a 93-71 victory over St. John's at the Bradley Center.

Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski stayed with his new starting lineup that included Duane Wilson, Sam Hauser and Matt Heldt after it worked so well the last time out.

It paid off as Hauser hit five 3-pointers and led Marquette with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Heldt finished with a career-high 15 points and nine rebounds.

Andrew Rowsey added 18 points and Katin Reinhardt scored 16 off the bench for the Golden Eagles (17-10, 8-7 Big East), who shot 56.7 percent from the field.

Bashir Ahmed led St. John's (12-16, 6-9) with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Markus Lovett added 17 points and Shamorie Ponds scored 14 for the Red Storm, whoh shot 40 percent from the field but was 6 of 22 from distance.

The Golden Eagles didn't make a basket for the final 3:23 of the first half, but led by 15 anyway, shooting 64 percent from the floor with 13 assists on 18 makes.

Ponds and Lovett combined to score 22 of St. John's 37 first-half points, but while they went a combined 8 of 14 from the field, the rest of the Red Storm went 5 of 15 and 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.

An 8-0 run put Marquette up 19 with 12:31 to play.

The Golden Eagles have won two straight. The Red Storm have dropped two in a row and three of its last four.