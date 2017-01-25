Preview: St. John's at Providence

Coming off a somewhat encouraging road loss to the second-ranked team in the country, Providence eyes a stretch run filled with home games that begins with Wednesday's visit from St. John's. The Friars, who play six of their next nine at the Dunkin' Donuts Center, are showing signs of turning things around, having won two straight before giving No. 2 Villanova all it could handle in a 78-68 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday.

"I give our team a lot of credit," Providence coach Ed Cooley told reporters. "I thought we battled. We withstood a couple of runs in the first half but I thought Villanova took advantage of every mistake we made." Rodney Bullock scored 17 points in the defeat and is averaging 19.8 on 53.7 percent shooting in his last four games after plodding through a sluggish stretch around the holidays. He helped the Friars win both meetings with the Red Storm a season ago and will be taking aim at a St. John's squad that ranks last in the Big East in scoring defense (74.5). Seton Hall shot 51.6 percent in Sunday's 86-73 win over the Red Storm, who have lost five of their last six.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT ST. JOHN'S (9-12, 3-5 Big East): Chris Mullin's team has been outscored by an average of 13.2 points in the first half in its five Big East losses, and the former St. John's star did not hold back when the deficit was 46-26 at the break against Seton Hall. "I told them at halftime, they were soft and selfish," Mullin told reporters. "Why? I don't know. I don't know if they had a bad cup of coffee or some bad eggs." Freshman guard Marcus LoVett did his best to keep it competitive with 22 points and he leads the team in scoring (16.7) and assists (3.6).

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (13-8, 3-5): The Friars stayed competitive down the stretch against the defending national champions despite seeing point guard Kyron Cartwright limited due to a stomach bug. "Not having Kyron most of the second half really slowed our offensive rhythm down," Cooley told the media. "He just wasn't feeling well. If he doesn't play it's going to be really hard for us to win." Cartwright is averaging 16 points, eight assists and 4.7 rebounds in the past three games.

TIP-INS

1. The Friars have won three straight meetings by an average of 16.3 points.

2. Red Storm G Shamorie Ponds is tied with LoVett atop the team's scoring list but is averaging 12 points on 33.3 percent shooting in the past four games.

3. Providence ranks eighth in the Big East in shooting (44.1 percent), while St. John's is ninth (43.1).

PREDICTION: Providence 77, St. John's 70