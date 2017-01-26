St. John's sinks Providence at foul line

Shamorie Ponds sank six free throws in the final 1:13, scoring the game's last six points at the line and giving St. John's a 91-86 Big East road victory over Providence on Wednesday night.

Ponds, who scored 22 points, went 8-for-8 from the foul line. He scored the tying and go-ahead free throws with 1:13 remaining and then salted the game away with four more foul shots in the final seconds.

The win was only the second in the past seven games for the Red Storm (10-12, 4-5 Big East), while the Friars (13-9, 3-6) lost for the seventh time in the last 10 games.

Jalen Lindsey hit two 3-pointers to keep the Friars close heading into the closing minutes, but Providence failed to make a field goal over the final 3:42.

Marcus LoVett led all scored with 26 points for the Red Storm, scoring 16 in the first half and going 10 of 15 from the floor in the game. Malik Ellison added 15 points and six rebounds for St. John's.

Ponds and Lovett both came into the game averaging 16.7 points per game.

Rodney Bullock led the Friars with 20 points and added eight rebounds. Alpha Diallo had 18 points and eight boards, Kyron Cartwright 16 points and five assists and Lindsey 13 points for Providence.

Cartwright, however, was guilty of three of his six turnovers down the stretch. The Friars had 19 turnovers and St. John's registered 10 steals, the final one by Ponds as Providence looked for a last-second shot.

St. John's was 17 of 19 from the foul line, while the Friars missed on nine of their 27 attempts. The Red Storm shot 10 of 21 from 3-point range, while Providence was just 6 of 15.

The Friars wore 1980s throwback uniforms for the game, a salute to the college's centennial celebration.

Providence plays at Marquette on Saturday, while the Red Storm play No. 24 Xavier on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.