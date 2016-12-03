St. John's hits 16 3-pointers in rout of Tulane

Marcus LoVett scored 18 points and St. John's tied a school record for made 3-pointers as the Red Storm ran away from Tulane for a 95-75 win Friday night on the road at Avron B. Fogelman Arena.

St. John's (3-5) snapped a five-game losing streak and hit 16 of its 25 3-point attempts - matching a program record. The Red Storm shot 55 percent from the floor and had four players score in double figures in their second-highest scoring game of the season.

LoVett shot 7 of 8 from the floor, hit all three of his 3's and added five assists. Junior wing Bashir Ahmed went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points. Ahmed also grabbed a team-best six rebounds and had six assists.

Sophomore guard Federico Mussini hit three of his four 3-point attempts on his way for 17 points. Meanwhile, all of freshman guard Shamorie Pond's five field goal attempts were 3-pointers. He hit four of them and added a trio of free throws for 15 points.

The performance Friday night was a bounce back for Chris Mullin's squad. The Red Storm entered the road game fresh off a seven-point home loss to Delaware State - a team with no other Division I wins on the season.

Meanwhile, Tulane kept skidding in the wrong direction. The loss was the sixth in a row for the Green Wave, whose only win of the season came against Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 14.

Tulane was led by senior center Ryan Smith, who had 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Senior guard Malik Morgan had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, and sophomore guard Melvin Frazier added 13 points for the Green Wave.