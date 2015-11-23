EditorsNote: updates

No. 19 Vanderbilt 92, St. John’s 55

Luke Kornet scored 13 points to lead No. 19 Vanderbilt to a 92-55 blowout win over St. John’s in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Kornet, a junior forward, was one of four players in double figures for the Commodores (4-0).

Sophomore forward Jeff Roberson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, freshman guard Camron Justice scored 11 points and redshirt junior guard Nolan Cressler added 10 for Vanderbilt, which shot 53.2 percent from the field.

Freshman guard Federico Mussini scored a team-high 14 points for St. John’s (3-1), which had won its first three games under first-year coach and legendary alumnus Chris Mullin.

Red Storm graduate student guard/forward Durand Johnson contributed 10 points while fellow grad student guard/forward Ron Mvouika and redshirt junior forward Christian Jones each finished with eight.

St. John’s stumbled to a 30 percent shooting night and was outrebounded 48-21.

Vanderbilt opened the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back, leading by as many as 33 points in the opening half before taking a 53-24 advantage into the break.

Freshman forward Samir Sehic’s 3-pointer with 2:34 remaining gave the Commodores their largest lead at 88-47.