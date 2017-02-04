Sometimes Jay Wright's analysis requires deep thought and well orchestrated insights, but other times - like after Wednesday's win over Providence - the Villanova coach can keep it simple. "Thank God we've got good players," Wright said after his fourth-ranked team's 27th win in 29 games - a run he hopes will continue Saturday versus visiting St. John's.

Villanova topped St. John's by 13 points last month as Donte DiVincenzo scored a season-high 19 points. The redshirt freshman made an even bigger name for himself Sunday with a game-winning tip-in against Virginia, and the Wildcats followed up that thrilling victory with a nine-point win at Providence. St. John's has won three of five since the loss to Villanova, including a 14-point win against Marquette its last time out. Bashir Ahmed delivered a career-high 23 points and continues to provide scoring support alongside the high-octane duo of Shamorie Ponds and Marcus LoVett.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS SportsNet

ABOUT ST. JOHN'S (11-13, 5-6 Big East): Ahmed (13.1 points) has recorded double-digit points in eight straight games and has made multiple 3-pointers in four straight outings. Ponds and LoVett combined for 35 points versus Marquette, although Ponds has failed to reach his season shooting percentage (44.2) in four of the last five games. LoVett has had at least two steals and at least three turnovers in each of the last four games and averages 16.9 points, trailing only Ponds' mark of 17.3.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (21-2, 8-2): The Wildcats received 21 points from Jalen Brunson - 15 in the second half - to push past Providence despite a funky offensive performance. Brunson and Josh Hart, who contributed 17 points and eight rebounds, were the focus of the "good players" comment from Wright, although Kris Jenkins certainly has earned that reputation, as well. That said, the senior forward is mired in a dreadful three-game slump during which he is 4-of-29 from the field for a total of 16 points.

TIP-INS

1. Since scoring at least 80 points eight times in the first 16 games, Villanova has failed to reach that mark in seven straight contests.

2. In the last two games, Ponds has missed 10 of his 11 3-pointers.

3. Over the last four games, Hart is 10-of-16 from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Villanova 77, St. John's 73