Massive run keys Villanova romp over St. John’s

PHILADELPHIA--It had everything that should define an old-school Big East slugfest. There was a raucous atmosphere, back-and-forth action, flashy dunks and strong guard play.

At least for 27 minutes.

After that, it was all Villanova. The No. 4 Wildcats rode a dominant final 13 minutes, exploding offensively in a 105-68 rout of St. John’s at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

The Wildcats upped their winning streak to 12 games, the longest Big East winning streak since they joined the conference in 1981.

When local boy Rysheed Jordan stuck a 3-pointer with 13:37 on the clock, the Red Storm were within four at 62-58.

Villanova (29-2, 16-2 Big East), the Big East’s regular season champion, used a 14-2 run over 2 minutes, 57 seconds to seize control of the game and lead 76-60 after that Jordan jumper.

That run was finished off with seven straight points from junior forward Daniel Ochefu, who tied Jordan for a game-high 21 points to go along with nine rebounds.

St. John’s (21-10, 10-8) got a basket on a jumper by forward Sir‘Dominic Pointer, but the run for Villanova didn’t stop there. Overall, the Wildcats finished the game on a 40-10 run after that Jordan jump shot.

“We were expecting to be in a battle,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “We were expecting, the way those guards can control the tempo, it’s hard to press them, they’re so good with the ball. And that’s exactly how it happened. [The lead] was four and we were like, OK we have to keep battling.”

“All of the sudden, boom. It exploded.”

Wright said the offensive explosion was aided by the Red Storm’s foul trouble. But only guard D‘Angelo Harrison was hampered by foul issues. He fouled out with six and a half minutes left, but by then the game was well in hand.

St. John’s was without starting center Chris Obekpa, one of the nation’s best shot blockers, and senior guard Jamal Branch.

“I thought we pretty much had the same game plan, offensively at least, working it inside-out,” Ochefu said. “Our guards started hitting shots and then [Pinkston] and myself were doing good work on the inside. Defensively, when a guy like Obekpa’s not in in, it’s just one more body we have to keep off the offensive glass so it’s a little bit easier.”

Foul trouble, missing guys on the other team, whatever it was, the offensive explosion was impressive. The Wildcats outscored the Red Storm 55-22 in the second half and didn’t turn the ball over once, finishing with three on the day. St. John’s turned it over eight times in the second half and 12 times for the game. Villanova shot 56.1 percent from the floor.

“Villanova played lights out,” Red Storm coach Steve Lavin said. “There’s a reason they’re 29-2 and a No. 1 seed all but locked up.”

“Coaches know, if you’re in this thing long enough, and you’re down two of your best players and you’re playing the best team in the country - in the handful of teams in the best country - on their home floor, you’re going to take it on the chin.”

Four other Wildcats joined Ochefu in double figures. Forward JayVaughn Pinkston scored 18 points, guard Dylan Ennis added 17, guard Darrun Hilliard tallied 14 and guard Josh Hart had 13.

St. John’s was paced by Jordan’s 21. He added eight assists but turned the ball over four times. Guard Phil Greene IV scored 16 points and Harrison had 15.

Jordan brought the Philadelphia crowd to its feet in the first half with a monster one-handed slam over Ennis to put the Red Storm up 35-25. The Wildcats outscored St. John’s 80-33 the rest of the way.

The Wildcats made six threes in the first half and led at the break 50-46.

The old-school Big East first half slugfest had each team shooting above 50 percent in the first half. The Wildcats made all 11 of their first-half attempts from inside the 3-point arc.

Villanova enters next week’s Big East Tournament as the favorite to win the title. If the Wildcats can do that, they’ll all but lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“I think we’re playing as well as anybody in the country, I really do,” Wright said. “I think we could beat anybody in the country and I think we could get beat by a lot of teams in this country. We just almost got beat by Creighton. We have a really good team but not so good that if we don’t play our best we can’t get beat.”

NOTES: Villanova reached 100 points for the first time since Feb. 9, 2009, when the Wildcats scored 102 points against Syracuse. ... Villanova, the Big East’s regular-season champion, will have the No. 1 seed at next week’s Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York. St. John’s will be the fifth-seed. ... Villanova honored its 1995 Big East Tournament champion team, the last Wildcats team to win that trophy. ... This is the second straight year St. John’s has reach 20 or more wins, marking the first time since 1998-99 and 1999-2000 that reached that plateau in back-to-back years.