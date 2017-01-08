EditorsNote: Fixng headline to reflect Xavier's ranking

No. 16 Xavier flattens St. John's

CINCINNATI -- Heading into the meat of its Big East Conference schedule, No. 16 Xavier is healthy and brimming with confidence. The Musketeers also are about to get back one of their senior leaders.

"We're in the best possible position," said senior guard Malcolm Bernard.

On Saturday afternoon at Cintas Center, Edmond Sumner scored 20 points with seven assists and Kaiser Gates had a career-high 17 points lifting the Musketeers to their sixth straight win, 97-82 over St. John's.

Following the game, Xavier head coach Chris Mack announced that guard Myles Davis who averaged 10.8 points and a team-leading 4.1 assists last season, would be reinstated to the program beginning Sunday.

Davis had been suspended following an off-season incident with his ex-girlfriend that resulted in criminal damaging charges, which were later downgraded.

"He needs to continue to make good choices to keep his standing in our program," Mack said. "He's going to earn everything he gets. He's got a lot of work to do, and he knows that."

The addition of Davis comes on the heels of a three-game stretch in which Xavier will play at top-ranked Villanova and No. 18 Butler and host No. 10 Creighton.

"Is that who we play? Whew," said Mack, feigning ignorance. "It's a monster schedule. This league is standing on its own two feet quite well. Doesn't make me feel any better."

In addition to Davis' return, both Gates and Sumner are fully healthy and it showed on Saturday. Gates missed the first five games following offseason knee surgery. Sumner played with a hand issue for several weeks that impacted his play.

With Sumner running the show, Xavier had 21 assists on 34 field goals on Saturday.

"His job is to quarterback the team, and you do what the game tells you to do as a point guard," Mack said. "We played really unselfish. It was an efficient game offensively."

Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett broke out of his shooting slump with 15 points and three 3-pointers as Xavier (13-2, 3-0 Big East) held on to the top spot in the conference standings.

Coming into Saturday's game, the Musketeers were concerned with containing dynamic freshman guard Shamorie Ponds, a three-time Big East freshman of the week who had scored 15 or more points in nine of his past 10 games.

"He's a bucket-getter," said Bernard. "You need to make bucket-getters as uncomfortable as possible."

Ponds scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half, but it was another freshman, Marcus LoVett, who did most of the damage on Saturday for the Red Storm with a career-high 32 points.

But, it wasn't nearly enough.

"We're balancing building with trying to win," said St. John's coach Chris Mullin. "We need this experience, but we want to compete and try to win each game."

LoVett had 11 points of his 18 first-half points in the first nine minutes to help St. John's build an early lead. His three free throws after being fouled by J.P. Macura attempting a 3-pointer capped a 15-0 run to give the Red Storm an 18-9 lead.

"We did some good things," LoVett said. "(Xavier) is a really good team. We have to keep working hard and pushing each other to get better."

St. John's (8-9, 2-2) hit a dry spell after its hot start, and Xavier heated up late in the first half with a 13-3 run over 3:04, capped by Gates' 3-pointer, to build a 30-21 lead.

The Red Storm went more than eight minutes without a field goal and Xavier blew the game wide open late in the first half. Sumner's 3-pointer gave the Musketeers a 45-27 lead three minutes before halftime.

Sumner scored 14 points with five assists in the first half.

"I thought we were soft," Mullin said. "Defensively we were porous. We scored 82 points but the game was pretty much over."

Tyrique Jones' dunk off a feed from Macura was followed by Macura's two-hand jam from Sumner and Xavier led 75-50 with 11 minutes left.

Macura scored 14 points and Jones had 10, including a pair of blocked shots for the Musketeers.

Bluiett, Xavier's leading scorer who was coming off an 0-for-10 shooting performance at Georgetown last week, rediscovered his stroke on Saturday to cap a complete performance by the Musketeers, who now are energized with the news that Davis is coming back.

"We're really going now," Bernard said. "Everybody's having fun and loving each other. It showed on the court today."

NOTES: Xavier's 54 first-half points were a season high and the most since also scoring 54 on March 5, 2016, versus Creighton. ... St. John's now trails in the series 4-3 and has lost three straight to Xavier. ... The Red Storm have the fourth-youngest roster in the country according to KenPom.com. ... The Musketeers narrowly missed scoring 100 points in a Big East game for the first time.