9 months ago
Holman scores 18 points as Mississippi State downs UTEP
November 20, 2016 / 11:11 PM / 9 months ago

Holman scores 18 points as Mississippi State downs UTEP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Holman scores 18 points as Mississippi State downs UTEP

Forward Aric Holman scored 18 points and Mississippi State came back from an eight-point deficit in the second half to knock off UTEP 61-54 in the Gildan Charleston Classic on Sunday.

Guard Dominic Artis scored 15 points to lead the Miners (2-2).

The Miners took a 43-35 lead on a three-point play by forward Paul Thomas with 13:53 to play, but a four-point play by guard Lamar Peters on the subsequent possession cut the margin in half. Guard Tyson Carter knocked down a three of his own to make it a 43-42 game, and guard Quinndary Weatherspoon made two free throws to give the Bulldogs (3-1) the lead.

UTEP's Kelvin Jones hit two free throws to regain the lead, and it remained a one-possession game until Peters hit another 3-pointer to put Mississippi State up 56-51 with 3:13 to play. Artis followed with a Miners' 3-pointer and UTEP had a chance to take the lead on the following two trips, but guard Omega Harris missed a pair of shots.

Peters hit a three to make it 59-54, and UTEP never threatened again.

The victory gave Mississippi State fifth place in the Gildan Charleston Classic, providing some consolation after a rough start to the event. The Bulldogs were upset 86-61 by Central Florida in their opener on Thursday, then beat Boise State 80-68.

UTEP opened the tournament with a 103-81 loss to Wake Forest, then beat Western Michigan 85-75 on Friday.

