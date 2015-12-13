St. Joseph’s 66, Temple 65 (OT)

St. Joseph’s won for the fourth time in its last five games with a 66-65 overtime victory against traditional Philadelphia Big Five rival Temple on Sunday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The visiting Hawks (7-2) were led by junior forward DeAndre’ Bembry’s 17 points. Temple (4-5) received a season-high 25 points from sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia but lost for the second time in its last three games.

With 4:04 left in overtime, Enechionyia hit a 3-pointer that put the Owls up 64-61. But freshman guard Lamarr Kimble’s three-pointer gave the Hawks the lead for good, 66-64, with 2:13 left in overtime.

Temple senior guard Quenton DeCosey sent the game into overtime with a slam dunk with 12 seconds remaining. St. Joe’s held a 61-57 with 59 seconds left in regulation on Kimble’s three-pointer. But the Owls chipped away, when junior guard Josh Brown hit a jumper with 50 seconds left in regulation.

St. Joe’s took a 34-32 lead into halftime. Temple, however, led throughout most of the first half, holding 19-13 and 27-22 leads.