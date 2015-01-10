VCU gets Smart 150th victory

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Commonwealth coach Shaka Smart joined some pretty exclusive company on Saturday when the Rams beat Saint Joseph‘s, 89-74, in an Atlantic 10 Conference game.

The Rams (13-3, 3-0 in the Atlantic 10) won their eighth game in a row as Smart registered the 150th win of his career at Virginia Commonwealth.

Smart is one of seven coaches to get that many wins in their first six seasons, joining Brad Stevens (Butler), Jamie Dixon (Pittsburgh), Everett Case (North Carolina State), Mark Few (Gonzaga), Dave Rose (BYU) and Roy Williams (Kansas).

What does the milestone mean to Smart?

”Nothing,“ Smart said, before a long pause. ”It says I have coached a lot of games. It goes fast. You learn not to take anything for granted. I am appreciative of the guys that I have on the team.

“They are the ones that have won the games. I have not scored a basket here or gotten a rebound.”

Guard Melvin Johnson had 20 points and guard/forward Treveon Graham added 19 as No. 20 VCU forced 20 turnovers in its typical havoc style of defense under Smart.

“He is a great coach,” said Graham, who became the eighth player in school history to reach the 1,600-point mark in his career.

Johnson hit 7-of-8 shots from the field, including 6-of-7 seven from 3-point range. Graham was 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

“He can’t have a bigger fan than me,” Hawks veteran coach Phil Martelli said of Johnson.

“You can’t let those two get open shots,” said Hawks standout DeAndre’ Bembry, who had 16 points. “They had open shots and they made them. We definitely need a win to get some confidence.”

Virginia Commonwealth connected on 15-of-23 shots from long range to bury the Hawks. Senior guard Briante Weber added 11 points and seven assists with five of his team’s 12 steals.

The Rams led by 16 points at halftime and 27 in the second half.

But Smart was not happy with the play of his bench once the Rams built a big lead in the second half.

“Today was not our best day in that regard,” said Smart, who was more pleased with the play of his bench in a win at home Wednesday over Davidson.

The Hawks fell to 6-8, 0-3 with their fourth loss in a row.

“I believe the game is always numerical,” Martelli said. “And here is the number: we had 20 turnovers. They were better. They were better in preparation. There were better in all five spots.”

Guard Isaiah Miles added 12 points for the Hawks before he fouled out with 3:16 left and reserve guard Aaron Brown had 14 points.

“Coming in you know you can’t turn the ball over,” Bembry said. “We had 20 turnovers. You let me know how you can win with that many turnovers.”

Virginia Commonwealth, which lost to the Hawks in the conference tournament title game last season in Brooklyn, has won 28 of its last 29 home games and 51 of the last 55 over the last four seasons.

Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to give the Rams a 57-33 advantage with 16:32 left.

The Rams built the lead to 67-40 with 12:18 left on another 3-pointer by Johnson, and Graham made it 72-45 with another long-range shot.

Virginia Commonwealth grabbed a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes by getting 3-pointers from three different players. The Hawks battled back and closed the lead to 21-20 on a basket by guard Chris Wilson midway through the first half.

But the Rams went on a 10-0 run to lead 32-21 on two free throws by guard Jordan Burgess with 5:12 left in the first half.

The Rams forced another turnover in the closing seconds of the first half and Johnson hit a long 3-pointer right before the buzzer to give VCU a 16-point lead.

NOTES: Virginia Commonwealth plays Tuesday at Rhode Island, the first of three road games in a row for the Rams in conference play. ... Saint Joseph’s hosts Fordham on Wednesday. ...Rams senior guard Briante Weber entered the game with 353 career steals, the most of any active player. He entered play Saturday needing 33 steals to break the NCAA record. ... It was the 59th sellout in a row for VCU on Broad Street in Richmond. ... Hawks coach Phil Martelli is in his 20th year at the Philadelphia school and was 362-247 coming into this season.