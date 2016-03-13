St. Joseph’s 87, VCU 74

Junior forward DeAndre’ Bembry scored 30 points on 13-of-16 shooting to lead St. Joseph’s to a convincing 87-74 victory over Virginia Commonwealth on Sunday in the Atlantic 10 tournament title game at New York.

Senior forward Isaiah Miles had 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting and collected 12 rebounds for the fourth-seeded Hawks (27-7). Senior guard Aaron Brown added 13 points for St. Joseph‘s, which shot a torrid 64.8 percent from the field.

Senior guard Korey Billbury and junior guard JeQuan Lewis scored 19 points for the second-seeded Rams (24-10). Despite the double-digit loss, VCU appears to be a shoo-in for its sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Hawks saw a 21-point advantage disintegrate to 75-68 before Bembry helped restore order with a jumper and a three-point play. Bembry delivered a mammoth dunk to make it 85-70 with 1:52 remaining to ensure VCU wouldn’t make another sustained run.

St. Joseph’s led 70-49 with 8:32 remaining when senior forward Papa Ndao drew a personal foul and two technicals and the Rams made five of the six free throws and added a basket to draw within 14 points. VCU continued to ride the sudden momentum and pulled within seven on a 3-pointer by junior guard Jordan Burgess with 4:28 remaining.

VCU trailed by nine points at halftime and things got away early in the second half as the Hawks quickly stretched the lead to 15 on Bembry’s jumper with 16:59 to play. St. Joseph’s later used a 7-2 run to push the margin to 21 prior to Ndao’s meltdown and ejection.

The Hawks shot 64.5 percent from the field in the first half and led by as many 10 points before settling for a 43-34 halftime lead. Miles had 15 points and Bembry added 13 for St. Joseph’s while Billbury and Lewis scored nine points apiece for VCU.