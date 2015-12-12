California 63, Saint Mary’s 59

Freshman forward Ivan Rabb of California had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and wing Jabari Bird hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.2 seconds left as the Golden Bears handed Saint Mary’s its first loss of the season 63-59 on Saturday at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

It was the first meeting of the Bay Area rivals since November 2004.

Bird’s 3-pointer put Cal (8-2) ahead 61-59. On the ensuing possession, Cal guard Tyrone Wallace fouled guard Joe Rahon about 35 feet from the basket with 1.7 seconds left, but Rahon missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Cal forward Jaylen Brown grabbed the rebound, was fouled and hit two free throws.

Rabb had his fourth double-double of the season and added four blocked shots. Bird finished with 13 points.

Rahon had 16 points to lead the Gaels (6-1), who entered the day as one of 10 undefeated teams in the nation. Forward Dane Pineau added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Cal guard Jordan Mathews scored all 13 of his points before halftime, as the Bears hit eight its final 10 shots in the half to take a 37-26 lead.

Saint Mary’s center Evan Fitzner scored his team’s first nine points of the second half and the Gaels later used a 12-0 run to surge to 49-44 lead with 10:32 left.

Saint Mary‘s, which entered the game shooting 43.5 percent from behind the arc, made 8-of-16 3-point shots.