No. 18 Saint Mary's holds off Pacific

Jock Landale recorded his 10th double-double of the season and his fourth in the past five games, helping No. 18 Saint Mary's fend off pesky Pacific 74-70 in a West Coast Conference game Thursday night at the Spanos Center in Stockton, Calif.

Landale finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds for Saint Mary's, which nearly squandered a 19-point lead in the second half. The Gaels reached the 20-win mark for the 10th consecutive year. They have won five in a row and 14 of their past 15.

Joe Rahon had 14 points and six assists for the Gaels (20-2, 10-1 WCC), who remain one game behind top-ranked Gonzaga in the conference standings. Dane Pineau had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Emmett Naar added 12 points and eight assists.

Top-ranked Gonzaga (23-0, 11-0) won 83-75 at BYU on Thursday.

Anthony Townes and T.J. Wallace scored 15 points apiece for Pacific, which was seeking its first victory over a ranked opponent since beating Pitt in the first round of the 2005 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers (8-16, 2-9) also got 13 points and six rebounds from D.J. Ursery.

Saint Mary's was clinging to a three-point lead with five minutes remaining, but a three-point play by Rahon and a pair of free throws by Naar helped the Gaels hold on.

Saint Mary's seemed to be in control for most of the first 26 minutes. The Gaels took an 8-7 lead on a 3-pointer by Evan Fitzner and went up 16-9 on a layup by Landale. They were still leading by seven when the Tigers staged a 9-3 run to cut the deficit to one on a jumper by Wallace.

The Gaels responded with a 9-2 run to take a 32-24 lead on two free throws by Naar. The Tigers got within four on a basket by Townes, but the Gaels quickly stretched the lead to 10. Wallace drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Tigers, but the Gaels still carried a 41-34 advantage into the break.

Saint Mary's went up by 14 early in the second half. The Gaels extended the lead to 19 on a dunk by Landale, but the Tigers stormed back. They mounted a 16-2 run to get within five on a 3-pointer by Wallace.

Wallace struck again from long distance to get the deficit back down to five with 21 seconds remaining. Pacific's Ray Bowles then came up with a steal, but Wallace missed a jumper following a timeout and then missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Saint Mary's shot 46.2 percent from the field after shooting 56.9 percent or better in its previous three games. The Gaels made just 6 of 20 from 3-point range and held a slim 35-33 rebounding advantage.

Pacific shot 39.3 percent but attempted nine more shots than Saint Mary's. The Tigers made 5 of 13 from beyond the arc, recorded seven steals and committed only six turnovers.

Tigers forward Jacob Lampkin went down with an injury early in the game and did not return. Backups Jack Williams and Tonko Vuko helped fill the void. Williams posted eight points and nine rebounds. Vuko had six points and six rebounds.

NOTES: Saint Mary's has won nine in a row against Pacific and 11 of the past 12 meetings. ... Going into the game, Saint Mary's was first in the WCC and second in the nation in scoring defense, holding opponents to 57.3 points per game. ... Pacific has made at least one 3-pointer in 909 consecutive games dating back to Feb. 14, 1987, the eighth-longest active streak in the nation.