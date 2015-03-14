(Updated: CHANGES Rowley’s rebounding total to seven and “who” to “which” after Albany’s record in graph 2)

Albany 51, Stony Brook 50: Peter Hooley knocked down a 3-pointer with two seconds left as the host Great Danes rallied for their third straight America East title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Sam Rowley had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead top-seeded Albany (24-8), which trailed by seven with less than two minutes left. Evan Singletary added 11 points before fouling out and Hooley finished with 10 points off the bench.

Carson Puriefoy had 23 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the 3-point line as the third-seeded Seawolves (23-11) were denied their first NCAA Tournament berth. Jameel Warney recorded his nation-leading 23rd double-double, finishing with 20 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Puriefoy gave Stony Brook a 41-33 lead on a 3-pointer with six minutes left and, after Singletary and Ray Sanders had driving buckets during a 5-0 run to cut the lead to three, Puriefoy hit two tough 3-pointers for a seven-point edge. The Great Danes scored six straight points to get within 49-48 with 21.7 seconds left and, after Puriefoy split a pair of free throws, Hooley grabbed a tipped-out rebound on the other end and sank Albany’s only 3-pointer of the game from the top of the key.

Warney had nine points in a row for Stony Brook late in the first half - including back-to-back buckets for a 17-16 lead with 2 1/2 minutes left - and Puriefoy gave the Seawolves a 20-16 halftime lead with a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. Rowley hit four straight shots to help Albany get within 30-28 with 14 1/2 minutes remaining, but Kameron Mitchell stopped the run with a 3-pointer.