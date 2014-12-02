Preview: Stony Brook at Cincinnati

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin pulled no punches in regards to his team’s ability to pass and defend the last time it took the court. The Bearcats hope to rebound from their first loss Tuesday when they host Stony Brook. Cincinnati, which has already failed to top 60 points four times in six tries this season, bottomed out in Saturday’s 66-54 setback against Ole Miss in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game as the Rebels scored more points and shot better than any of its previous opponents.

“Defensively we were bad, especially at the beginning of the second half. … Our passing was really bad and we continued to look away from the high post (after scoring 16 of the team’s 22 points in the paint before halftime),” Cronin told the Cincinnati Enquirer. The Bearcats were equally as inept offensively, setting season lows in points, assists (five) and field-goal percentage (30.4), which included a 2-of-19 showing beyond the arc. Stony Brook bounced back from consecutive losses to Georgia and Hofstra with four wins in seven days – a stretch that ended with a 70-49 victory over Division II foe St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3, Fox Sports Ohio

ABOUT STONY BROOK (5-2): The Seawolves are led by reigning American East Player of the Year Jameel Warney (16.1 points, 12.6 rebounds), who is tied for third in the country in rebounding and posted his Division I-best sixth double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 boards in Saturday’s victory. In large part due to Warney’s ability to control the glass, Stony Brook has won the rebounding battle in every game – including a plus-16.3 margin during their winning streak. Over that same span, the Seawolves are shooting a combined 45.3 percent beyond the arc after connecting on 28.8 percent of their 3-pointers during their 1-2 start.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (5-1): One of the targets of Cronin’s criticism following his team’s loss to Ole Miss was second-leading scorer Troy Caupain, who was benched for most of the second half because he wasn’t being assertive enough on offense. “After he missed a few, he quit looking at the rim; you’ve got to show confidence. His confidence wavers at times on offense (and) that’s something that’s got to change for him,” Cronin told the Enquirer. Fellow guard Ge‘Lawn Guyn, who missed his fourth straight contest on Saturday due to a right finger injury, stated prior to the game he did not know how long he would be out.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati is 22-1 at home since the start of last season and owns a 66-9 record at Fifth Third Arena against regular-season non-conference foes in nine years under Cronin.

2. The Seawolves have won 33 consecutive games when holding their opponent to fewer than 60 points.

3. The Bearcats have forced 8.4 turnovers over their last five contests after collecting 21 in their season opener.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 58, Stony Brook 54