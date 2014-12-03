Cincinnati 78, Stony Brook 52: Freshman Gary Clark tallied 13 points and eight rebounds as the host Bearcats posted a season-best scoring output in a rout of Seawolves.

Shaq Thomas added a team-high 14 points for Cincinnati (6-1), which matched a season high with eight blocks and shot 52.7 percent from the field after recording a season-low 30.4 percent mark in Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss. Kevin Johnson scored a career-high 12 points while Troy Caupain contributed 10 points and six assists to round out the Bearcats in double figures.

Jameel Warney registered his Division I-best seventh double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Stony Brook (5-3), which fell to 0-3 on the road. Carson Puriefoy chipped in 11 points for the Seawolves.

Cincinnati held a one-point edge just over four minutes into the contest when Clark bookended an 8-0 run with a three-point play and a jumper. Back-to-back layups from Warney stemmed the tide temporarily as Stony Brook closed within seven at the 11:37 mark of the first half, but five straight points from Caupain helped increase the lead to 13 less than four minutes later and the Bearcats led by as many as 17 before the break.

Warney’s jumper with 18:40 remaining brought the Seawolves within 38-25 before Cincinnati connected on five straight field-goal attempts – highlighted by four dunks, including two from Thomas – as the Bearcats’ advantage swelled to a season-high 29 midway through the second half. Cincinnati did not allow the lead to dip below 25 thereafter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cincinnati, which completed a stretch in which it played five games in 10 days with Tuesday’s victory, will have 10 days off before its next contest at Nebraska on Dec. 13. … Thomas became the fifth player to lead the Bearcats in scoring. … Cincinnati F Octavius Ellis was ejected for a flagrant foul on Stony Brook F Tyrell Sturdivant late in the first half.