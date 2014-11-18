Preview: Stony Brook at Georgia

Beginning the season with a rivalry game did not work out so well for Georgia, which will attempt to even its record when it hosts Stony Brook on Tuesday as part of the NIT Season Tip-Off. The Bulldogs had some trouble defending the 3-point line in an 80-73 loss at Georgia Tech on Friday but get a chance to ease into the regular season with the next three games at home. The Seawolves pulled out a tight victory in their opener and will not challenge Georgia much on the perimeter.

The Bulldogs had a strong run in the SEC last season but ultimately missed out on the NCAA Tournament due in large part to a slow start to the 2013-14 campaign with four losses in the first five games. The Bulldogs suffered through another slow start before falling just short against the Yellow Jackets. “We played from behind all night,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters. “Give Tech credit, but I was disappointed in how we started the game.” Stony Brook’s ability to finish strong resulted in a 57-56 victory on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT STONY BROOK (1-0): The Seawolves only attempted nine 3-pointers on the opener against Columbia and fell behind by 16 in the first half before grinding their way back. Stony Brook will make Georgia work on the inside against forwards Jameel Warney and Rayshaun McGrew, who combined for 26 points and 23 rebounds in the opener, including McGrew’s put back in the final seconds for the win. “Togetherness, toughness,” Warney told reporters. “For all of preseason we preached togetherness for 40 minutes…We stayed together and won the game.”

ABOUT GEORGIA (0-1): The Bulldogs hoisted up 16 shots from 3-point range in the first half against Georgia Tech and only connected on four before switching strategies and working the ball inside after the break. “We shot a good percentage in the second half, but it just took us a long time to relax,” Fox told reporters. “We made an effort in the second half to go inside, but it’s tough to dig that kind of a hole and fight your way out of it.” Forward Nemanja Djurisic led with 18 points in the loss while Marcus Thornton added eight of his 12 in the second half to go along with five rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia began 1-4 in each of the previous two seasons.

2. The Seawolves have won 30 straight games when holding opponents below 60 points.

3. Bulldogs G Charles Mann, who averaged a team-high 13.9 points last season, was held to nine on 3-of-11 shooting in the opener.

PREDICTION: Georgia 72, Stony Brook 55