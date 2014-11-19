(Updated: ADDS “points” behind “26” in graph 3)

Georgia 80, Stony Brook 70: Charles Mann led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs took over in the second half and pulled away from the visiting Seawolves.

Kenny Gaines added 13 points off the bench while Yante Maten and Nemanja Djurisic scored 11 apiece for Georgia (1-1), which was hosting the opener of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Marcus Thornton chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

Carson Puriefoy scored 21 of his 26 points in the first half as Stony Brook (1-1) failed to record its third consecutive 2-0 start. Jameel Warney added 12 points and 14 rebounds while Scott King scored 12 off the bench as the Seawolves struggled to 31.8 percent from the field.

Stony Brook was within 52-46 before going over four minutes without scoring as the Bulldogs took control. Thornton’s free throws made it a 68-48 gap with just over eight minutes left and the advantage reached 23 points before Georgia took its foot off the gas.

The Seawolves hit six field goals in a row - including nine straight points from Puriefoy - after missing their first attempt to jump out to a 16-8 lead before the Bulldogs settled in with a 19-5 run to take the lead. Georgia led by as much as 11 points before the break and took a 48-41 lead into the locker room.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia improved to 6-0 in home openers under coach Mark Fox. … The Seawolves dropped to 0-3 all-time against current members of the SEC. … Georgia went 33-of-48 from the free-throw line while Stony Brook was 20-of-26.