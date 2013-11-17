Preview: Stony Brook at Indiana

Indiana is 3-0 for the fourth straight season, and freshman Noah Vonleh is a big reason why the No. 23-ranked Hoosiers are unbeaten entering Sunday’s home contest with Stony Brook. Vonleh has posted a double-double in his first three college games, the first Indiana player to start a season in that fashion since D.J. White in 2007. The Hoosiers blitzed Samford on Friday 105-59, but anticipate a much tougher challenge against the Seawolves.

Stony Brook won 25 games a season ago before being upset in the America East tournament. “I think it’s going to be a major battle for us because they’re older, they’re experienced, they know how to play, they’ve won,” Indiana coach Tom Crean said after Friday’s game. The game is part of the 2K Sports Classic; Indiana dodged LIU-Brooklyn’s upset bid in Monday’s 2K Sports Classic Opener.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT STONY BROOK (3-0): The Seawolves return four starters, including sophomore forward Jameel Warney, who ranked fifth nationally last season in field-goal percentage (61.8). Warney, like Vonleh, has posted three double-doubles to start this season. Stony Brook beat Massachusetts in the first round of the NIT last season, and is picked second in the conference’s preseason coaches poll.

ABOUT INDIANA (3-0): Vonleh is averaging 13.7 points and 11.7 rebounds, helping the Hoosiers lead the average a nation-leading 54.3 rebounds through the first week of the season. Yogi Ferrell poured in a career-high 26 points against Samford, and leads Indiana in scoring at 18 points. The Hoosiers edged LIU-Brooklyn 73-72 on Monday, but have topped 100 points in their other two contests.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana blocked 13 shots in a season-opening victory over Chicago State and had 10 against Samford.

2. Anthony Jackson leads the Seawolves in scoring at 21 points, shooting 57.1 percent from the field.

3. The Hoosiers beat Stony Brook 96-66 in 2011 in the schools’ only previous matchup.

PREDICTION: Indiana 81, Stony Brook 69