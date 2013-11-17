No. 23 Indiana 90, Stony Brook 74: Freshman Noah Vonleh recorded his fourth double-double in four games as the host Hoosiers remained unbeaten with a victory over the Seawolves.

Vonleh scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, while Yogi Ferrell poured in a game-high 24 points for Indiana (4-0). The Hoosiers led by four points early in the second half before gradually extending their advantage.

Carson Puriefoy led Stony Brook (3-1) with a career-high 22 points. Jameel Warney added 19 points, but the Seawolves shot 3-for-15 from 3-point range.

Warney brought Stony Brook within 41-37 on two free throws 26 seconds into the second half. Ferrell scored 10 points in the next seven minutes, and Vonleh’s dunk with 11:55 remaining extended the Indiana lead to 62-47.

The Hoosiers led 30-18 after a Vonleh jumper with 7:48 remaining in the first half. The Seawolves hung around though, and Puriefoy’s layup with 3:42 left in the half pulled Stony Brook within 35-33.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana finished 30-for-49 from the free-throw line, while Stony Brook hit 23-of-29 attempts. … The Hoosiers outrebounded the Seawolves 46-31. … The Hoosiers shot 60 percent from the field in the first half.