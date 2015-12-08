Preview: Stony Brook at Notre Dame

Notre Dame returns to the court after nearly a week away when it hosts Stony Brook in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday night. The Fighting Irish won their Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Illinois last week but have been off ever since, giving Mike Brey’s team time to recharge.

Notre Dame has a number of offensive weapons, though the most important may be 6-10 senior forward Zach Auguste, who is coming off a double-double against the Illini that included a career best-tying 14 rebounds. The Irish also feature a pair of explosive guards in Demetrius Jackson (18.7 ppg) and Steve Vasturia (13.9), giving the team balance and plenty of options. Stony Brook can counter with balanced attack that is averaging 83.2 points and features four double-figure scorers. Forward Jameel Warney leads the way for the Seawolves in both scoring (18.2) and rebounding (13.2).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT STONY BROOK (4-2): Warney could be one of the country’s best-kept secrets among big men, combining solid scoring with a knack for passing and a solid defensive presence. Warney was a one-man gang in the Seawolves’ win over Princeton, finishing with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting, 15 rebounds, five assists and a career-best nine blocks, but he credited his teammates afterward. “It’s great to have (forward Rayshaun McGrew) who’s a great short corner jump shooter, and all the shooters around me,” Warney told reporters. “I can trust them with the ball and just pick and choose my spots.”

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (5-2): One thing the Irish are still working on a few games into the season is consistency. Notre Dame has yet to play a full 40-minute game at its best, according to Brey, something his players are hoping comes against a tough Stony Brook squad. “We’re still struggling to find our identity, but we’ve tuned some things up,” Auguste told reporters. “We really have to put two halves together. This is another challenge for us and we’d be happy to beat this team.”

TIP-INS

1. Stony Brook has outrebounded each of its first six opponents and ranks second in the nation in rebound margin (18.2).

2. Notre Dame notched its 1,800th all-time win with the victory over Illinois, making it the ninth Division I school in the country to reach that plateau.

3. Auguste has five double-doubles this season, matching his career total coming into the campaign.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 92, Stony Brook 84