Notre Dame 86, Stony Brook 61

Senior forward Zach Auguste recorded his sixth double-double of the season, leading Notre Dame to an 86-61 victory over visiting Stony Brook on Tuesday night at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

Auguste had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Notre Dame (6-2). Junior guard Demetrius Jackson added 19 points and 10 assists, and junior forward V.J. Beachem scored 14 points.

Senior guard Carson Puriefoy scored 17 points for Stony Brook (4-3). Senior forward Jameel Warney had 16 points and eight rebounds, and senior forward Rayshaun McGrew scored 12 points.

Notre Dame took a 16-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Beachem. The Irish went up 24-12 on a layup by junior forward Austin Torres, but Stony Brook soon mounted a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to one. Notre Dame regained control with an 11-2 run and took a 40-32 lead into the break.

Stony Brook cut the deficit to four early in the second half, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Beachem helped Notre Dame regain a double-digit lead. The Irish then staged a 13-0 run to take a commanding 71-46 lead with 6:27 remaining.