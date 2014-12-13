(Updated: Minor edits.)

Providence 79, Stony Brook 61:LaDontae Henton scored 19 points to lead the Friars to an easy homevictory over the Seawolves.

Kris Dunn added 15 points andseven rebounds for Providence (8-3), which won its second straightafter a three-game losing streak. Kyron Cartwright had 10 points, 10assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Friars.

Carson Puriefoy led Stony Brook(5-5) with 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Roland Nyama added12 points while Jameel Warney had 14 rebounds, including eightoffensive boards.

Stony Brook started fast, takinga 10-5 lead less than three minutes into the game, but the Seawolvesmanaged one point over a 7:12 span as Providence came back and built asix-point advantage. Stony Brook fought back and had a 28-27 leadwith 3:39 to go, but the Friars closed the half on a 9-2 run to gointo the locker room with a six-point lead.

The Seawolves went on their own9-0 run to take a one-point lead early in the second half, butProvidence responded with a 15-5 streak of its own, then blew thegame open by holding Stony Brook to a single free throw over afour-minute span, with Henton’s layup upping the advantage to 14 with9:42 to play. The lead reached as big as 23 as the Friars cruised therest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Warney had misseda double-double only once this season before this contest, with thisbeing his first game of single-figure scoring. … The Friars were21-of-28 from the line — led by Dunn’s 9-of-10 accuracy —compared to the Seawolves’ 8-of-13. … Providence finished with 12steals, including four by Dunn, compared to three by Stony Brook.