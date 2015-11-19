Preview: Stony Brook at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt might be missing junior forward Luke Kornet when it hosts Stony Brook in Thursday’s non-conference game. The 7-foot-1 Kornet sprained his left ankle on Monday when the 17th-rnaked Commodores rolled to a 98-62 victory over Gardner-Webb.

Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings is unsure on whether or not Kornet will be on the floor against the Seawolves. “It’s too early to tell,” Stallings told reporters. “Questionable is what they told me for the game, and I think they stopped short of saying doubtful. There’s quite a bit of swelling.” The Commodores won their first two games by an average of 37.5 points and shot 58.2 percent in the easy win over Gardner-Webb. Stony Brook will receive its first true test of the season after dismantling the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 103-32 in its opener.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT STONY BROOK (1-0): The Seawolves are led by senior forward Jameel Warney, who had 16 points and 14 rebounds in the opener for his 40th career double-double. The 6-8, 260-pound Warney has been named the American East Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons and averaged 16.4 points and 11.7 rebounds last season. Senior guard Carson Puriefoy tallied 19 points in the opener, and junior guard Ahmad Walker added 17.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2-0): Sophomore forward Jeff Roberson missed the opener with a concussion and Kornet’s injury gave him the opportunity to score a career-high 18 points in the win over Gardner-Webb. The 6-6 Roberson is more athletic than Kornet and provides Stallings with flexibility in terms of matchups. “One’s long, and one’s faster and quicker,” Stallings told reporters. “It changes a lot of what we do, but that’s also a good thing because first we show you one thing, then we show you something different. They’re both very different players, but we can also play them together.”

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt is forcing 16.5 turnovers and its first two opponents totaled just seven assists.

2. The Seawolves had a 62-31 rebounding edge in their opener and held the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy to 21.4 percent shooting from the field.

3. Commodores junior C Damian Jones had three blocks against Gardner-Webb to move into fourth place in school history with 117, passing Julian Terrell (116 from 2002-06).

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 77, Stony Brook 70