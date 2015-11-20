No. 17 Vanderbilt 79, Stony Brook 72 (OT)

Vanderbilt trailed Stony Brook by double digits in the second half, but behind stellar play from point guard Wade Baldwin, the 17th-ranked Commodores lived to tell about it.

Baldwin, playing through back pain, scored 21 points and gathered six rebounds, as Vanderbilt knocked off the upset-minded Seawolves, 79-72 in overtime, at Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday evening.

Stony Brook forward Jameel Warney scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, outplaying Vandy’s heralded tandem of power forward Luke Kornet and center Damian Jones. But Warney picked up a fourth foul in overtime, and the Commodores were able to pull away in overtime through lay-ups and free throws.

Vanderbilt, trailing by 10 early in the second half, spent much of the period trying to chip away at the lead, but couldn’t get over the hump until guard Riley LaChance tied the game with a 3 from straightaway with 2:13 left.

Vandy took the lead when Jones hit a lay-up over Warney with 1:01 left. But Stony Brook maintained possession for the rest of regulation, and tied it with one second left on guard Carson Puriefoy’s lay-up.

But Jones took it to Warney early in overtime, scoring the period’s first three points, and Vandy never trailed in the extra period.

Stony Brook went up 19-9 early, but the Commodores took a 23-21 lead when forward Matthew Fisher-Davis canned a jumper from the left side with 6:45 left.

But due to VU’s 2-for-10 performance from 3, Stony Brook took a 34-30 lead to the locker room.