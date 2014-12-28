Preview: Stony Brook at Washington

Washington concludes a hugely successful nonconference schedule Sunday against visiting Stony Brook, but the 13th-ranked Huskies need to be careful not to overlook the Seawolves. Guard Nigel Williams-Goss averages a team-high 13.9 points for the Huskies, who stand as the Pac-12’s lone remaining unbeaten following Arizona’s loss to UNLV on Tuesday. Four players average in double figures for coach Lorenzo Romar’s squad, which begins league play at California on Jan. 2.

Shawn Kemp Jr. has been overshadowed by the emergence of 7-foot center Robert Upshaw, but Kemp has started all 11 games and maintains a strong presence near the basket. The 6-9 senior scored 16 points, including six dunks, in the Huskies’ 66-57 win over Tulane on Monday. Washington, whose top wins have come against San Diego State and Oklahoma, received a welcome five-day rest before facing a Stony Brook team picked to finish first in the American East Conference.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STONY BROOK (7-6): Guard Carson Puriefoy leads the Seawolves in scoring (15.2) and assists (44), while forward Jameel Warney is averaging 14.9 points and a team-high 12.8 rebounds. Warney, who began the week as the nation’s leading rebounder, had 10 points and 12 boards in Tuesday’s 59-47 win over American. The 6-8, 255-pound junior has 41 rebounds over his last three games and will need another strong performance against the imposing Washington frontline.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (11-0): Upshaw leads the country in blocks (51) while averaging 10.9 points and 7.1 rebounds off the bench for the Huskies, who are off to their first 11-0 start since 2005-06. Forward Jernard Jarreau, who missed nearly all of last season due to a knee injury, continues to improve with a total of 18 points and 13 rebounds over his last two games. Guard Mike Anderson, averaging 8.1 points on 51.8 percent shooting, leads a defense that ranks third in the Pac-12 at 58.4 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Washington is 177-39 at home in 13 seasons under Romar.

2. Stony Brook has won 35 consecutive games when holding its opponent under 60 points.

3. The Huskies have held eight of their first 11 opponents under 40 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Washington 75, Stony Brook 54