Stony Brook 62, Washington 57

Stony Brook 62, No. 13 Washington 57: Jameel Warney had 15 points and Kameron Mitchell scored all 12 of his points on four 3-pointers in the second half as the visiting Seawolves rallied from a 16-point deficit to stun the previously unbeaten Huskies.

Warney added eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks while Rayshaun McGrew collected 10 points and 14 rebounds for Stony Brook (8-6), which closed the game on a 10-0 run and recorded the school’s second win over a team from a major conference. The Seawolves won for the first time in seven road games while ending the Huskies’ season-opening 11-game winning streak.

Robert Upshaw led Washington (11-1) with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Nigel Williams-Goss scored 10 points. Darin Johnson contributed a season-high nine points and Jernard Jarreau grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds as the Huskies shot 34.3 percent, including 3-of-10 from 3-point range.

Quevyn Winters closed the first half with a 3-pointer to give the Huskies a 35-26 lead at the break, and Washington scored eight straight points to move ahead 47-31 with just under 14 minutes left. Stony Brook rallied to cut the deficit to 55-52 with 3:51 remaining as Mitchell made three 3-pointers during a 10-2 run.

Carson Puriefoy, who missed 10 of his first 11 shots, drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 57 with 1:08 to play and Warney followed with a basket to give the Seawolves their first lead. McGrew extended the lead by converting two free throws and Stony Brook escaped with the upset as the Huskies were held scoreless over the final 3:41.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Roland Nyama had six points and four rebounds for Stony Brook, which recorded its first win in four all-time meetings against Pac-12 opponents. … Washington shot 8-of-15 from the foul line and fell to 177-40 at home in 13 seasons under Romar. ... Andrew Andrews had eight points on 3-of-12 shooting along with seven rebounds and four assists for the Huskies, who begin league play at California on Friday.