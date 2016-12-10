Freshmen lead Maryland past Saint Peter's

Freshman forward Jeremiah Jackson scored 19 points and freshman guard Kevin Huerter had 12 of his 14 points in the first half as Maryland, despite being outplayed in the second half, defeated Saint Peter's 66-56 on Saturday afternoon at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

The Terrapins (10-1), who led by 25 points midway through the second half, made 13 of 19 shots from the field in the first half to build a 40-18 lead. But Maryland was just 19 of 29 from the foul line and that let the Peacocks get back in the game in the second half.

Saint Peter's (4-5) was paced by senior Chazz Patterson with 13 points while redshirt guard Nick Griffin, from nearby Rockville, Maryland, and point guard Trevis Wyche had 12 each. Peacocks senior center/forward Quadir Welton, averaging 16 points per contest, was held to five points but did have 10 boards.

The Terps built the margin to 46-22 early in the second half on two free throws by Jackson. Maryland went cold from the field midway through the second half and missed six straight shots from long range.

But Huerter made a basket to give Maryland a 53-31 lead with 8:50 left in the game. On the next trip down Jackson made a nifty backwards layup on a pass from junior center Mikal Cevosky while being fouled. Jackson hit the free throw as Maryland went ahead 56-33 8:14 left.

Saint Peter's, which shot just 37 percent, went on a 6-0 run but Maryland guard Melo Trimble made a layup to give the Terps a 61-40 advantage with 4:30 left. The Peacocks cut the lead to 62-49 with 1:31 left in the game on a basket by Patterson and a 3-pointer by George Washington transfer Griffin cut the margin to 62-52 with 1:11 left but that was as close as it got.

Maryland led 14-0 before the Peacocks scored their first basket midway through the first half. Huerter made all four shots from the field and all three shots from the foul line in the first half. Jackson had 10 points in the first half for Maryland.

Maryland junior forward Damonte Dodd missed the game with a MCL strain. The Terps hope he is ready when Big Ten conference play begins Dec. 27 against Illinois.

Saint Peter's is off until hosting Elon of the Colonial Athletic Association on Dec. 18. The Terps host Jacksonville State on Monday.