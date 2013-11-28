Syracuse 74, Baylor 67

No. 7 Syracuse 74, No. 17 Baylor 67: C.J. Fair had 24 points and three steals as the Orange won their third Maui Invitational title.

Jerami Grant added 19 points off the bench for Syracuse, which improved to 10-0 all-time at the tournament. Trevor Cooney and Tyler Ennis contributed 11 points apiece for the Orange (7-0).

Cory Jefferson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Baylor, which saw the nation’s longest active winning streak end at 11 games. Kenny Chery and Brady Heslip scored 12 points apiece, Isaiah Austin finished with 11 and Royce O’Neale added 10 for the Bears (6-1).

The Orange made 13 of their first 16 field-goal attempts while shooting 57.1 percent from the field in the first half. A 13-point lead with six minutes remaining was trimmed to eight at the break and the Bears got as close as four with 7½ minutes left in the game.

But the Orange shot back with a 10-0 run, highlighted by two three-point plays from Grant. Baylor crawled back within five on a 3-pointer by Heslip with 20 seconds left, but Ennis slammed the door with two free throws.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Syracuse shot 55-of-62 from the free-throw line for the tournament. … Baylor led for only 21 seconds after leading for 2:08 in their semifinal win over Dayton. … The Bears shot 15-for-22 from the field in the second half but only shaved one point off the halftime deficit.