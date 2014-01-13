Preview: Syracuse at Boston College

Syracuse looks to remain one of four unbeatens in college basketball when it renews acquaintances with Boston College in the first matchup between the teams as Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The second-ranked Orange have clamped down on ACC opponents in their debut season in the league, limiting their first three to an average of 47 points. To emphasize the strength of Syracuse’s vaunted defense, it shot only 35 percent and still had few issues getting by North Carolina 57-45 on Saturday, improving to 16-0 for the third time in four seasons.

The Orange is 40-23 all-time against the Eagles but dropped the last two meetings when the teams were Big East foes before Boston College left for the ACC after the 2004-05 season. The current Eagles are coming off their first win in conference play, a 62-59 triumph at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Boston College, expected to make strides after a young squad finished strong last season, got 17 points - including five 3-pointers - from Lonnie Jackson to win for just the second time in its last nine games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SYRACUSE (16-0, 3-0 ACC): C.J. Fair scored 20 points and Jerami Grant had 12 points and 12 rebounds in the win over the Tar Heels, both playing all 40 minutes. While the Orange have been dominant thus far, the fact that their starters shoulder so much of the load is something to keep an eye on. The Syracuse bench managed three points against North Carolina and is averaging just over six points in three ACC games, two of which saw coach Jim Boeheim stick with a seven-man rotation.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (5-11, 1-2): Among the many issues for Steve Donahue’s club was an early injury to center Dennis Clifford, whose 7-foot frame was sorely missed during the team’s lackluster start. Clifford, a junior, returned in a limited role two games ago in a loss to Clemson but was a factor in the win over the Hokies, recording six points, six rebounds and a blocked shot in 21 minutes. Clifford made an impact as a freshman last season and should provide a boost for a team that ranks last in the ACC in blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Orange G Trevor Cooney has shot 2-for-12 from 3-point range twice in ACC play.

2. Boston College (72.6 percent) and Syracuse (71.4) rank third and fourth, respectively, in the league in foul shooting.

3. The Eagles have been held under 70 points in six straight games.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 65, Boston College 57