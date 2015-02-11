Preview: Syracuse at Boston College

Syracuse is struggling, but the Orange won’t get any sympathy from Boston College. The ACC rivals square off Wednesday with the Eagles having lost four straight and nine of their last 11, including a defeat at the Carrier Dome last month. Since outlasting Boston Colllege, Syracuse has lost three of four with the only win coming in a furious comeback against lowly Virginia Tech.

The Eagles are tied with the Hokies for last place in the ACC, and the Orange will take any victory it can. Syracuse dropped an 83-77 decision to Pittsburgh on Saturday, three days after the school self-imposed a 2015 postseason ban for infractions committed in previous years. After the loss, junior swingman Michael Gbinije told reporters: “I think the correct way to answer (the postseason ban) is with a win. Yeah, we played hard, but at the end of the day we only care about wins.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SYRACUSE (15-8, 6-4 ACC): Three upperclassmen are carrying the Orange offense these days, as Gbinije, Rakeem Christmas and Trevor Cooney combined to take 40 of the team’s 52 shots against Pitt. Cooney is the team’s best long-range threat, although he is just 12-of-51 on 3-pointers over the last six games. Christmas has notched nine double-doubles this season, including each of the last three games, and also has 11 blocks over the last two games.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-13, 1-9): The Eagles are coming off a grueling four-game stretch in which they lost to three top-15 teams in addition to falling at Clemson. Olivier Hanlan scored a season-high 30 points in Saturday’s 11-point loss to North Carolina and leads the team at 17.5 points per game, while Aaron Brown chips in 14.8. “That’s as hard as our team can play,” coach Jim Christian said after his team missed 18-of-23 3-pointers and got outrebounded 37-23 by the Tar Heels. “They can’t play any harder, but that’s not going to win in the ACC.”

TIP-INS

1. Hanlan has not sat out a minute in either of the last two games. He’s averaged 29 points on 21-of-36 shooting in those contests.

2. Gbinije’s scoring has risen from nine points to 16 to 18 to 23 over the last four games.

3. All five Syracuse starters scored in double figures in the 69-61 win over BC last month. Gbinije led the way with 17 points and eight boards.

PREDICTION: Boston College 66, Syracuse 59