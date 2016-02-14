Preview: Syracuse at Boston College

Syracuse has a great chance to continue its rise up the ACC standings when it visits last-place Boston College on Sunday. The Orange have won four straight and seven of their last eight to re-enter the NCAA Tournament picture, which seemed to be a stretch during an 0-4 ACC start.

The Orange will, however, be playing their first road game since a loss at Virginia on Jan. 24, having swept four straight at the Carrier Dome. Michael Gbinije continued to be a steadying force for Syracuse with 22 points on 7-of-8 shooting in an 85-72 win over Florida State on Thursday, the first game for the Orange after eight days off. The Eagles lost by 22 points at Syracuse earlier in the season and have barely been competitive during a 0-11 ACC start until they took No. 8 North Carolina to the wire their last time out. Eli Carter scored 26 points and had a half-court heave at the buzzer that was off the mark in the 68-65 setback at home.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT SYRACUSE (17-8, 7-5 ACC): The Orange will be even more of a factor in March if guard Trevor Cooney can establish a bit of consistency. The senior is 10-of-36 from 3-point range in his last four games and is shooting 28.2 percent from the floor over a six-game span after going 3-of-11 against the Seminoles. Cooney has scored in single digits three times in his last five games after being held to nine points or fewer in only three of his first 20 contests, including a five-point showing in the win over the Eagles last month.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-17, 0-11): For the Eagles to sustain any momentum from their solid effort against the Tar Heels, they will need another big performance from center Dennis Clifford, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds. The 7-foot-1 senior was a virtual no-show against Syracuse earlier this season, going 0-of-4 from the floor and committing a season-high five turnovers. The Eagles hope to have the services of freshman forward A.J. Turner, who left the North Carolina loss with an ankle injury.

TIP-INS

1. Including this one, the Eagles have seven chances to avoid becoming the first team to go winless in ACC play since Maryland in 1986-87 (0-14).

2. Orange reserve F Tyler Lydon is averaging 12.3 points while hitting 7-of-14 3-pointers over his last four games.

3. Syracuse ranks 14th in the ACC in field-goal percentage (40.7) while Boston College is 15th at 37.9.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 64, Boston College 55